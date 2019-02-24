6 Desserts to feast on when in Oman

If you have a sweet tooth, chances are, you might have tasted the desserts listed below. Oman is a diverse country with much to experience. It also does a great job in providing and making everyone feel at home that there’s one aspect of the country that is often glossed over — its wonderful cuisine, especially its desserts. With most deserts including ingredients like cardamom, saffron and rosewater, Omani desserts are known for their unique taste and delicious flavour concoctions. When visiting Oman, while there are many other popular desserts scattered all over the Sultanate, here are six of them that will give you your much needed sugar fix.

Halwa

Of course, when in Oman, halwa is the one sweets you cannot miss. One of the most famous Omani desserts, halwa is basically considered as a national dessert of the Sultanate. Halwa is primarily made with almonds, farina, caramelised sugar, rose water, ghee and cardamom, the proportions that these ingredients are mixed in are often family secrets that are passed down generations. Omani Halwa can usually be found in three colours; white, yellow and a dark, reddish brown depending on the way its made and the ingredients used in them. It has a very unique taste and is the perfect compliment with another national drink – the Omani qahwa.

Luqaimat

Another popular dessert from the region, Luqaimat is usually served after iftaar during Ramadan. It is a crunchy dumpling that is then dipped in date syrup whilst still hot. The dumpling is made with flour, yeast and a little bit of sugar and then deep fried in oil. The perfect comfort food, Luqaimat is also served as a part of the Omani hospitality along with coffee, other baked treats, fruits and of course dates!

Omani Pudding

Omani Pudding is a sweet soft dessert made with butter, milk, vanilla powder, eggs, nuts, pistachios, sweetened condensed milk, almonds and lemon zest. It is usually yellow or beige and is garnished with nuts on top.

Halwa Al Jazar

Halwa Al Jazar, or Halwa Al Gazar, means carrot dessert and is another famous sweet dish in Oman. It is made with sweetened condensed milk, carrots, ghee, milk and pistachios. A product of south Asian influence on the middle east of many centuries, this dish is a popular dessert in India — Gajar ka halwa.

Halawet Ahmad

Halawet Ahmad means Ahmad dessert or sweets, which is another famous dessert in Oman. It looks like small nests or domes and is usually garnished with pistachio. It is made with vermicelli, sweetened condensed milk, coconut, almond powder and butter.

Maho Halwa

Maho Halwa is another mouthwatering Omani dessert, which looks like brownies but has a much lighter colour. Made with saffron, cardamon, sweetened condensed milk and butter which are melted together and then boiled until it thickens. Finally, the dessert is garnished with a few strands of saffron to add that colour, flavour and smell and poured into a serving dish to set. Omani Maho Halwa is a dish which comes from world cuisine and is very popular and has an unforgettable aroma that is sure to make your mouth water making it impossible to skip on dessert.