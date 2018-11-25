6.4 earthquake hits western Iran

TEHRAN: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has hit western Iran, state broadcaster IRIB reported late on Sunday. The quake occurred at a depth of about 5 km near the town of Sarpol Zahab in Iran’s Kermanshah province, which borders Iraq, the report said. Local authorities said there had been no casualties or damage as a result of the quake, but that several people had sustained injuries. The Iraqi Seismological Survey Centre said the quake was also felt in large parts of Iraq. People in neighbouring Kuwait also felt the quake.

