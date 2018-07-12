Local 

5th Social Week in Muscat concludes

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Social Development, represented by the General Directorate of Social Welfare, marked the end of the 5th Social Week in the Governorate of Muscat under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development.
Hamoud bin Mohammed al Manthri, Director of the Social Development Department in Al Seeb, said in a speech that the ministry is seeking to promote the use of public halls for various religious, social, cultural and educational purposes.
At the ceremony, a video presentation showcased the activities of the week in the various wilayats of the governorate. The governmental and non-governmental bodies participating and supporting events of the week were honoured on the occasion. — ONA

