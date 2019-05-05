5th Majan football tournament to feature 16 teams

Salalah, May 5 – As many as 16 teams will take part in the fifth edition of the Majan football tournament which will begin on Monday in Salalah. The tournament is organised by the International Communication Centre in coordination with Ahli al Dahareez team and under the supervision of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) which is responsible for completing all the infrastructure and projects related to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The 16 teams are divided into four groups. Ahli al Dahareez team (A), Ahli al Wadi team, Razat al Ahli team and Ahli Ghadeya team are clubbed in the first group. Al Haffa team, Al Wahda Al Ahli team, Al Ettifaq team and Al Shaba team are in the second group. Al Shulaa team, Al Aryaf team, Ahli Taqah and Ouqed Al Ahli team are positioned in third group. Al Halaniat team, Al Baleed team, Al Daharyeez team and Ahli al Dahareez team (B) are grouped in fourth group. The draw ceremony was attended by Salim Awadh al Yaefi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Oman Airports Company in the presence of former players of Oman national team including Ali Salim al Abrak, Younis Aman, Hamtoot Jamaan and Abdullah Ahmed.

The organising committee announced the awards of top winners which include the cash prizes for the top three spots. The team which will lift the title of the tournament will get the cup of the tournament and RO 1,600 cash and gold medals. The runners up will receive RO 1,000 and silver medals. The third placed team will get RO 500 and bronze medals and RO 500 for the fair play award. Alongside the team awards, there will be individual player awards including best valuable player in the tournament, top scorer and best goalkeeper.

Related