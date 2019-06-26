5G connectivity set to make future a reality

MUSCAT, JUNE 26 – Leading the way towards the development of the Sultanate’s 5G roadmap, Ericsson, in association with Oman’s Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Omantel, is hosting an event in Muscat highlighting how the new connectivity is making the future a reality. The technology event helped visitors experience a range of 5G use-cases from smart cities to virtual, augmented and mixed reality. The demos displayed how 5G-capabilities such as low latency and high data rates, combined with Augmented Reality (AR), can enable new and innovative real-time applications and services.

“5G use-cases are moving from the realms of the imagination to the realms of reality. We are certain that innovative companies of the future are going to be built on 5G technology,” said Mohammed al Kindi, Vice-President of TRA. Today’s event is in alignment with TRA’s commitment of creating the right regulatory environment aimed to foster technology innovation, he added. The two-day technology roadshow taking place at the TRA building in Muscat will conclude on today. Use cases at the demo event included 5G Football highlighting how 5G will transform gaming. In addition, City Model demo presents flexible and cost-effective solutions for businesses, charting the potential of using today’s infrastructure to build tomorrow’s 5G networks.

Other exciting demos included the Augmented Reality Carousel, which outlines how the digital transformation of different industries will be powered by 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) using simple, intuitive yet powerful tool like AR. Commenting on the event, Said Abdullah al Ajmi, Vice President of Operations at Omantel, said: “We are very excited to work with both TRA and Ericsson to bring such use cases to our people which demonstrate the unlimited possibilities that 5G can offer. This is an important milestone in our journey following several successful tests of the technology and a massive upgrade of our infrastructure and transmission network to accommodate the 5G technology requirements in Oman”.

Wojciech Bajda, Head of Gulf Countries Council at Ericsson, says: “5G networks is the platform for all future innovation. Today’s event aims to inspire our industry partners in Oman with 5G use cases that will deliver new consumer experiences and enable industry 4.0. We are excited to continue to be part of this journey paving the way for 5G in Oman.”