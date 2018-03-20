56 disabled hired by private sector in 2017

Muscat, March 20 –

A total of 56 disabled people, 10 with mental disability, were employed by the private sector in 2017, according to the Follow-up Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and Evaluation Centre, Directorate-General for Persons with Disabilities.

Ali bin Khamis al Jabri, the Director, said employment was the “peak of rehabilitation process” because of its role in achieving ‘self-actualisation’ as well as psychological and social development.

“It (employment) represents an income source that guarantees a good living for the disabled and contributes to the country’s social and economic development,” he said.

During a discussion at the centre on Tuesday, he said the department works to make the disabled less dependent on government assistance by providing them with adequate training.

The discussion panel reviewed the annual report on the employment of the disabled last year.

The report states that Omani Labour Law guarantees the right to work for persons with disabilities as per Article 17 and Ministerial Decision No 125/2005 issued by the Ministry of Manpower (MoM).

Two per cent of jobs should go to the disabled in the private sector organisations employing 50 workers and more, as per the law.

The Ministry of Social Development, in cooperation with the International Labour Organization and MoM, has made efforts to improve opportunities for the rehabilitation and employment of persons with disabilities. It has been funded by the Arab Gulf Programme for United Nations Development Organizations.

Challenges facing the disabled were also discussed. These include lack of commitment from some institutions in employing them or revising work hours, besides the difficulty in securing loans.

Participants expressed their views on the lack of appropriate work environment for the disabled, lack of responsiveness of some employers in hiring the handicapped or members from social security families and showing disinterest (in employing them) due to fear of work injuries.

