RISKY RUN: Participants run next to Nunez del Cuvillo fighting bulls and steers on the sixth bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8 am to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-metre course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. — AFP

