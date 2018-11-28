5,552 children yet to enrol in public schools

A total of 5,552 children eligible to join the government schools from next academic year had not been enrolled as of Tuesday. Enrolment for Grade 1 will close on

December 6, the Ministry of Education has said.

On October 1, registrations opened for admission to Grade 1 for children born between September 1, 2012 and December 31, 2013.

A total of 51,191 children were enrolled in government schools out of an expected 56,743, according to the ministry.

Duaa bint Ibrahim al Makki, IT System Supervisor at the Ministry of Education, said lot of efforts are being made by the staff handling Education Portal, as well as awareness campaigns by schools and parents’ councils.

