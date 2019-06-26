Oman Observer

OMAN-ITALY JOINT EXERCISE CONLCUDES: The Royal Army of Oman’s Musandam units and the 9th Mountain Infantry Regiment of the Italian Army, concluded their joint exercise (Jabal Shams 2) on Wednesday in the presence of Brigadier David Scalabrine, Commander of the 9th Mountain Infantry Regiment of the Italian Army and Brigadier Naseer Bin Nasser al Jamoudi, Commander of the RAO Musandam Sector, senior officers of RAO and the Italian Army. The demonstration took place in the mountains of the Italian city of L’Aquila. These exercises are part of the the RAO training plans to maintain high level of training and combat efficiency of the RAO personnel. — ONA

