Oman Observer

A FLIGHT CATASTROPHE: An employee of the German Armed Forces’ flight safety department wears protective clothes as he carries a wreckage part on a field where an Eurofighter jet of the German Air Force had crashed, on June 25, 2019, one day after the accident in Nossentiner Huette near Waren, northeastern Germany. One pilot was killed after two German fighter jets collided and crashed on June 24, 2019 in the north of the country, with the reason for the accident unclear. The two fighter jets had been flying along with a third plane, whose pilot witnessed the crash. — AFP

