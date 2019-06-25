Oman Observer

PLAYING WITH FIRE: View of a typical “hoguera” — satirical structures made mainly of cardboard, portraying current events and personalities- burning on the last night of the annual San Juan (Saint John) celebrations in Alicante. Fires are lit throughout Spain during the festivity, in which the Hogueras and objects that people no longer want are burnt, while individuals make wishes as they jump through the flames. — AFP
- HM GETS MESSAGE FROM CANADA PM
- Singers Solange and Lisa star in Paris fashion week’s finale