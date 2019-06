DANCER PAY RESPECT: Folk dancers attend a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the rescue of the ‘Wild Boars’ football team from the Tham Luang cave in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province. Thailand’s ‘Wild Boars’ footballers, who captivated the world one year ago after floods trapped them underground for nearly three weeks, paid respects to the diver who died during the rescue efforts. — AFP

