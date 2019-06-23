Oman Observer

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TECH: Visitors stand next to an autonomous vehicle during an autonomous driving festival in Seoul. Seoul City organised the event to show autonomous vehicle technology connected to 5G mobile services. Through the 5G convergence autonomous driving technology, vehicles and road infrastructure are connected by high-speed 5G commercial communication network, so information on traffic signals and sudden situations on roads are quickly delivered to vehicles, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said. — AFP
