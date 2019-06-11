Oman Observer

PROTEST CONTINUES IN ALGERIA: Students hold their national flag as they demonstrate in Algiers on Tuesday. A vote planned for July 4 was cancelled on June 9 in the face of widespread protests as demonstrators who forced the ouster of veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April continued to demand a broad political overhaul. Algeria’s constitutional council said it was impossible to hold elections to choose a successor to Bouteflika after the only two candidates were rejected. — AFP

