A charcoal drawing known as the “Monna Vanna”, also dubbed “The Nude Mona Lisa” (La joconde nue), was presented to the press at the Domaine de Chantilly, north of Paris. The Nude Mona Lisa, which experts found was created in Leonardo da Vinci’s studio and may be the work of the master himself, will be displayed from June 1 to October 6, 2019, at the Domaine de Chantilly, as part of events to mark the 500th anniversary of his death. — AFP

