MARKING THE MOST HOLY NIGHT: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque seen through a crenellations in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi shows Muslim worshippers praying in the mosque’s courtyard on the occasion of Laylat-ul-Qadr, which marks the night in the fasting month of Ramadhan during which the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) in the seventh century. — AFP

