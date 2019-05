RNO VESSEL SHABAB OMAN II ANCHORS IN LISBON: The Royal Navy of Oman Vessel Shabab Oman II anchored in Lisbon Port in Portugal to be the 4th international port visited by the vessel as part of its international journey themed (Masts of Glory and Peace). After Lisbon, Shabab Oman II will sail to Rouen Port in France to take part in Rouen Armada Festival during 6 to 16 June, 2019. — ONA

