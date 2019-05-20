His Majesty issues 4 Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said today issued four Royal decrees as follows:

Royal Decree No.43/2019 on the appointment of a Secretary General for the Ministry of Finance.

Article (1) appoints Nasser bin Khamis bin Ali al- Jashmi as Secretary General for the Ministry of Finance with a Minister’s grade.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No.44/2019 on the appointment of an Under-Secretary for the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs.

Article (1) appoints Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa al- Harthy as Under-Secretary at the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No.45/2019 on the appointment of a deputy to the Governor of Dhofar.

Article (1) appoints Sheikh Muhanna bin Saif bin Salim al- Lamki as Deputy Governor of Dhofar.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No.46/2019 on the appointment of a Permanent Representative for the Sultanate at the United Nations Organisation in New York.

Article (1) appoints Dr. Mohammed bin Awadh al- Hassaan as Permanent Representative for the Sultanate at the United Nations Organisation in New York.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from its date of issue. —ONA