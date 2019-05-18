Oman Observer

COMMEMORATING PALESTINIAN NAKBA: Palestinians, Israeli Arabs, and Israelis ride in a boat showing a large banner reading ‘ReturnVision’ as they take part in a event held by Israeli non-profit ‘Zochrot’ (Remembering) commemorating the Palestinian ‘Nakba’ (catastrophe) and calling for a boycott of the ongoing 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, at the port of Jaffa south of the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. — AFP

