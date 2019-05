LET’S SERVE THEM FOR A DAY: In a humanitarian gesture themed ‘Let’s serve them for a day’, more than 50 volunteers participated in serving iftar for 700 expatriate cleaning staff in the Al Misfah area in the Wilayat of Bausher. The programme was organised by Fahaddath, a youth volunteering initiative, in association with Muscat Municipality and Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah).

