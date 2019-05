A STUNNING VIEW!: Stunning Milky Way with cresent moon of Ramadhan at Jabal Samhan, Salalah, Monday. Jabal Samhan is one of the major mountain ranges in Dhofar Governoarte, whose highest peak reaches 2,100 metres. Jabal Samhan has many levels which are traversed by deep and narrow mountain passes, some of which are up to 1,000 feet deep.

Photo by Dr Sachin Singh