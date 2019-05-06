Oman Observer

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said that it’s keeping close eye on the prices of essentials during the holy month of Ramadhan as the demand for the same is set to soar. Speaking to the Observer, Omar Faisal al Jahdamy, Deputy Chairman of the PACP said that measures to control prices are in place after necessary consultations with the major vendors. “We are closely monitoring the prices of essentials including fruits and vegetables at both the wholesalers and retailers and we had several rounds of discussions with the hypermarkets and other suppliers as demand for food items shoot up”, he said. He further said that the Authority will ensure that no undue hike in the prices of essentials in the market is caused in the market and that consumers can reach out to the Authority on its hotline numbers should they find any such practice.

“During the holy month of Ramadhan, one of the seasons when the markets witness high demand for some essentials owing to the higher rate of consumption and if anyone happens to notice that there’s a price hike, he or she can reach out to us on our hotline numbers”, Al Jahdamy added, saying that any retail outlet found violating the rule will be subject to punitive action including fine which will multiply with each violation and other actions if it fails to withdraw the same from the market.”

The PACP officials are constantly monitoring the movement of goods to Mawaleh Central Market to check prices of fruits and vegetables. It is also working closely with malls and supermarkets to monitor the demand and supply of food and other essential commodities in the coming days.

The ‘Ramadhan Basket’, an initiative of the PACP in coordination with leading shopping centers in various governorates of the Sultanate with the aim of regulating the prices of essentials is priced at RO 9.900. Consumers, upon finding any trade malpractice or price hike at any retail outlet, can call 80079009 or 80077997 to report violations.