CANDY BOMBER: A vintage Douglas C-54 aircraft, contemporary of those used in the Berlin Airlift, also affectionately called ‘Candy Bombers’, is parked on the tarmac at Berlin’s former Tempelhof airport on Monday. Berlin will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Berlin airlift, a spectacular humanitarian rescue mission amid the first major Cold War crisis between the West and Soviet Union, on May 12, 2019. — AFP

Related