Oman Observer

Kenzo, a white male tiger, born on March 27, is held by his keeper Sandrine Le Bris, animal trainer and co-founder of association that runs the retired circus animals shelter at park of Sainte-Victoire in Trets, some 40 kilometers from Marseille, south of France. The mother of the cub, Paris, a white tigress, arrived pregnant and gave birth three months later to three cubs, a male and two females. The Sainte-Victoire animal park of Trets opened it retirement facility in February 2017 specialising in housing retired circus animals. — AFP

