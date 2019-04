DAFT PUNK EXHIBIT IN FRANCE: Daft Punk Technologic Redux from 2019 is displayed during the press visit of the exhibition “from Kraftwerk to Daftpunk” at the Philarmonie in Paris, on April 8, 2019. The exhibition “from Kraftwerk to Daftpunk” will start on April 9, 2019 until August 11, 2019. — AFP

