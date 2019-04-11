Picture of the day 

Oman Observer

NATURE’S WONDER: A aerial view shows the Mount Hombori from a Chinook helicopter during the start of the French Barkhane Force operation in Mali’s Gourma region. Troops will begin operating near the Burkina border from a new French military base in east-central Mali. The base will be the newest outpost of Operation Barkhane, France’s 4,500-strong antimilitant force which is headquartered in Chad but also operates in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.— AFP

You May Also Like

Oman Observer Comments Off on

Oman Observer Comments Off on

Oman Observer Comments Off on