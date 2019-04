Egyptian Bedouin children sit in a rusted shell of a truck in the village of al-Hamada in Wadi el-Sahu in South Sinai governorate. In Wadi Sahu, a village in the southern part of Egypt’s eastern Sinai peninsula, made up of humble shacks with corrugated iron and recycled scraps, Bedouins are banking on the return of tourism after the tumultuous years since Egypt’s 2011 uprising. — AFP

