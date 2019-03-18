Oman Observer

People take a inaugural walk up the urban landmark, temporarily known as Vessel during the the opening of New York’s newest neighborhood, Hudson Yards. Hudson Yards is New York’s newest neighborhood and includes world-class shopping and dining, state-of-the-art modern residences and offices, cultural experiences, the world’s first Equinox Hotel and a new five-acre (2-hectare) public plaza anchored by Vessel. — AFP
