53,344 stamps to be preserved

MUSCAT: The National Records and Archives Authority received 53,344 commemorative stamps from Oman Post for preserving them as an important reference for researchers and scholars.

These stamps, some of which date back to the 1960s in Oman, will be processed and conserved in accordance with the international standards.

The authority will be handed all the future commemorative stamps stored at Oman Post.

The postage stamp has been described as a free ambassador travelling among countries, characterised by its small size, colour, shape and different designs.

The first postal office opened in Muscat in 1856. Since 1966, the postal service has been managed and supervised entirely by Omanis.

Share on: WhatsApp