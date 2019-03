SNOW RIDE: Alan Mikkelson races down Harrison Avenue during the 71st annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition under the snow in Leadville, Colorado. Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include jumps, slalom gates, and spearing rings for points. Leadville has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949. — AFP

Related