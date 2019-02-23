Oman Observer

MUSCAT, FEB 23 – Owning a prized piece of Muscat real estate is now an exciting reality for home buyers and investors, regardless of their nationality. Boulevard Tower, a splendid mixed-used community, set in the heart of the capital’s prestigious Madinat Al Irfan at Muscat Hills neighbourhood, is nearly ready for occupation on a freehold basis. High-end in design and construction, ultra-modern in technology and amenities, and vibrant in its communal settings, the property’s 176 residential apartments and 15 retail offerings also come with a solid value proposition for those seeking a high return on their investment.

Boulevard Tower is the latest venture of the well-known property developer ASAS Oman Group. The company has appointed leading Omani real estate brokerage firm tibiaan properties as the exclusive agency in the marketing of the project to local and international investors in an agreement signed by Shaikh Abdullah al Khalili, Director — ASAS Oman Group and Fahad al Ismaili, CEO — tibiaan properties. To invest in Boulevard Tower is to be part of one of Muscat’s most sought-after addresses. The centrepiece of the signature real estate development is a strikingly designed seven-storey tower set on a 5,137 sq metre plot within Madinat Al Irfan at Muscat Hills.

It features an array of one, two and three-bedroom apartments superbly furnished and fitted out keeping in mind the discerning needs of individuals, couples and families as investors or tenants. Conceived as a safe and secure yet vibrant residential enclave, the property comes with, among other amenities, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, gym, children’s play area, concierge, reception area and communal garden.