Oman Observer

FRANCE’S OWN TREE: A cork oak with its stem resembling a large bird, chosen as the French Tree of the Year in 2018, is pictured in Ghisonaccia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. This cork oak has been elected as France’s Tree of the Year 2018 and will represent France in the ‘European Tree of the Year 2019’ contest on February 28, 2019. It is estimated to be between 15 and 18 metres high and measures 4,8 metres in circumference. The particular form of its trunk resembling a large bird is believed to have been caused by weather, hence its name ‘Arbarucellu’, meaning tree-bird in the Corsican language. — AFP

Related