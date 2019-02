RELIGIOUS RITUAL: Malaysian indigenous Mah Meri tribesmen carry a shrine during the “Puja Pantai” ritual, a thanksgiving ritual praying to the spirits of the seas, in Pulau Carey on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday. The Mah Meri tribe, believed to be descendants of seafaring people, celebrate their new year according to the lunar calendar by making offerings to the sea. — AFP

