Oman Observer

PRAYERS AND OFFERINGS: Chinese worshippers offer prayers and burn incense on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year at the Guiyuan Buddhist Temple in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, on Saturday, as China marks the Year of the Pig with a week-long Spring Festival holiday, the most important festival of the year. Thousands of Chinese worshippers burn incense and other offerings on the 5th day of the Lunar New Year at the Guiyuan Temple, in Central China’s Wuhan. — AFP

