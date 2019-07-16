Main Oman 

52 Omani passengers involved in bus accident in Abu Dhabi

Oman Observer , ,

Abu Dhabi: A bus carrying 52 passengers from Oman was involved in a bus accident in Abu Dhabi, reports reaching here said. However, no casualty or injuries have been reported.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police said the passengers were travelling back from Makkah to the Sultanate of Oman when the bus crashed into a metal barrier on the median strip. Police provided them with necessary assistance. The accident happened on the highway of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road in the direction of Oman.

Colonel Mohammad Salem Al Shehhi, director of traffic and patrol department of Abu Dhabi Police, was quoted as saying that emergency first responders ensured that all passengers were safe. They were provided with shelter, food and drinks until an alternative means of transport was arranged.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3899 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Resilience Index 2017: Oman ranks 4th at Arab Level

Oman Observer Comments Off on Resilience Index 2017: Oman ranks 4th at Arab Level

More rains expected at night: Oman Met

Oman Observer Comments Off on More rains expected at night: Oman Met

Menus at fast food joints may carry nutrition facts soon

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Menus at fast food joints may carry nutrition facts soon