52 domes Al Homouda Mosque renovation complete

Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture has completed the renovation of 52 domes Al Homouda Mosque (Al Qibab Mosque) in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The 52 domes Al Homouda Mosque (Al Qibab Mosque) dates back to 17 AC. The Al Homouda Mosque, 500-year-old, is an architectural masterpiece that has kept traditions alive for decades.

The 52 domes mosque located in Al Dhahir, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. The mosque famous for its characteristic 52 domes which is built in a beautiful geometric design.