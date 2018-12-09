RNO celebrates Armed Forces Day, Retirees Day

Al Musanah: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) celebrated at Said Bin Sultan Naval Base today the Armed Forces Day, which falls on 11 December, and the Retirees Day, which falls on 7 December each year in a ceremony held under the auspices of Dr Rasheed bin Al Safi al Hraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board.

The chief guest inspected the front row of the Protocols Guard. Then, he pinned long-service and good conduct medals on RNO personnel in appreciation of their long service and dedication in carrying out the sacred national duty.

The chief guest and attendees viewed a musical performance staged by the RNO Music Band. He also viewed a tableau forming the logo of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) performed by the participants.











The ceremony was attended by SAF Chief of Staff, commanders of SAF Corps, commanders of military and security apparatuses, honourable members of the State Council, members of Majlis A’Shura, invitees, senior officers of SAF, the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and other security departments, senior retired commanders and officers, commissioned, non-commissioned officers and personnel. –ONA



