SCIENCE FANTASY: Steampunk enthusiasts attend the sixth annual Haworth Steampunk Weekend in Haworth, northern England, on Sunday. The three-day alternative lifestyle festival features: music, dancers, entertainers, burlesque performers, vintage vehicles, a fashion show and a masquerade ball. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction or science fantasy that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. — AFP

