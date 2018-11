DARE-DEVILRY: Freestyle motocross riders perform stunts in Manchester Arena during Nitro Circus’ You Got This Tour in Manchester, northern England on Thursday. Nitro Circus is a collective of action sports athletes, led by Travis Pastrana, who perform a variety of stunts using various vehicles including: motocross and pedal bikes, scooters, inline skates, quad-bikes and children’s toy cars. — AFP

Related