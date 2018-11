FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: A man lighting small lanterns attached to a hot-air balloon during the Tazaungdaing Lighting Festival at Taunggyi in Myanmar’s northeastern Shan State. Brightly coloured balloons with hundreds of homemade fireworks woven into their frames are sent soaring into the night sky, showering down cascades of sparks onto adoring crowds in the annual Taunggyi fire balloon festival. — AFP

