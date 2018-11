CANAL DWELLERS: This aerial photo shows houses along the Xuyen Tam canal in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. There are about 20,000 remaining households on Ho Chi Minh City’s serpentine waterways slated to be demolished by 2020 as part of the city’s massive renewal project that promises to replace some of the polluted canal banks with Parisian-style riverside promenades, paved roads, modern shops and buildings. — AFP

