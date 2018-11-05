MUSCAT, NOV 5 – The 18-year-old Omani hockey player Rashad al Fazari stepped into history books when he netted Oman’s first ever goal in Asian Champions Trophy. Oman national team player Rashad is again making history after the lanky forward has become the first player from the Sultanate to sign up for a European club. The Ahli Sidab player will play for Deeside Ramblers Hockey Club in the United Kingdom in the coming season, according to the club officials.

“It is a great thing for me. I am eagerly awaiting to play for the club in the UK,” Al Fazari told Oman Daily Observer.

The offer came after the UK club official spotted Rashad during the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, said Ahli Sidab Chairman Yasser al Shalwani.

On a query on his performance during the Asian Champions Trophy, Rashad said, “It was a memorable opportunity to rub shoulders with the world-class sides. I tried my best to put in good efforts for the Sultanate.”

“Our players tried hard against the top five sides in Asia. We had a great exposure playing with the top class stars,” the young Omani player said.

On another query, Al Fazari said Oman need to strengthen its domestic league in order to produce good players.

“We should boost the profile of Oman Hockey League and also start new tournaments to improve hockey in the Sultanate,” he said.

The youngster also commended the Oman Hockey Association (OHA) for bringing the Asian Champions Trophy to Muscat and hosting the Asian Games Qualifiers.

“The OHA deserves credit for bringing these high-profile tournaments to Oman. However, the hockey board should also focus to keep up the momentum by strengthening the league. It will be great if we can set up some new tournaments too.”

Rashad, who plays in the forward position, likes the Asian Champions Trophy player of the tournament Akashdeep Singh for his brilliant skills and all-round play.

Rashad netted Oman’s first goal in the tournament against bronze medallists Malaysia. The Ahli Sidab player gave no chance for Malaysian goalkeeper Hairi Rahman when he neatly scored from a penalty stroke.

CLUB IS FAMILY

For Rashad, Ahli Sidab is a family affair. His father Salim al Fazari is a former football player with Ahli Sidab. Rashad’s four brothers — three with the first eleven and one with the junior team — are playing hockey for Ahli Sidab.

“Rashad has now become the role model for the club. We want to project him as a club ambassador too,” Ahli Sidab President Dr Marwan al Juma said.

The national team regular has been the best player in the Oman Hockey League as well as in the Youth League last season.

He has already been selected as the best player of the month for December by own club

Ahli Sidab too.

“We hope Rashad can shine with his club in the Premier League hockey tournament in northern England,” Ahli Sidab General Secretary Qais al Mashari said.

Anuroop Athiparambath