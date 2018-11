FEST PREPARATIONS: Indian potters arrange earthern pots in the sun for drying ahead of the festival Diwali on the outskirts of Kolkata on Thursday. People celebrate Diwali known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, which signifies the renewal of life by placing candles or earthen pots known as diyas in their homes and worshipping the statues of the deities Ganesha and Laxmi. — AFP

