500 PDO sponsored-trainees enter job market

Muscat: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) on Tuesday celebrated the graduation of 498 young Omanis from its training programmes to take up full-time employment. The trainees were the 15th batch to graduate from PDO’s National Objectives programme, which was launched in 2011 to create employment and training opportunities for job seekers.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat under the auspices of Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rawas, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs.

The graduates were enrolled in different technical and non-technical training schemes, which are in line with the Company’s efforts to support the Government’s economic diversification drive, and have qualified to work in a range of sectors including aviation, banking, and hospitality.

PDO External Affairs and Value Creation Director Abdul-Amir Abdul-Hussein Al Ajmi said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the latest batch of National Objectives graduates.

“We are proud of their achievements and applaud them for their commitment to succeed in the training courses that will enable them to build careers, support their families and participate in building the nation.”

Having successfully completed training lasting from six to 18 months at six different training institutes, such as TATI and Dalma, the graduates were awarded international certificates in a variety of trades.

The batch featured the first group of trainees to be employed at Mazoon Dairy, SalamAir and the new W Muscat hotel in Muscat. The 36 graduates, who will be working as cabin crew with Salaam Air, have also undergone practical training in Bahrain.

Since 2011, PDO’s National Objectives programme has secured more than 63,000 jobs, vocational training, redeployment, transfer and scholarship opportunities for Omanis. PDO has created around 8,000 job opportunities this year so far.