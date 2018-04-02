50 ancillary plants to feed oil and gas operations

SUHAR: There is a project which commenced in 2013 in partnership with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) with a view to setting up more than 50 factories to feed oil and gas production and drilling operations.

This was stated by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning while presiding over the opening of a plant for producing starches at the industrial estate in Suhar.

He added: “We are witnessing accelerated industrial development with a number of factories opened this year and last year.

These factories will provide sustainable job opportunities for Omanis and their products can be exported to regional countries and perhaps beyond the region in the future.

This $13-million plant has the capacity to modify the raw materials used in the oil and gas fields and is considered the only factory for producing industrial starches used in the drilling of oil wells.”

