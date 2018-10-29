5 most beautiful places in the world

As famously said by Eleanor Roosevelt, “The purpose of life is to live it, to taste it, to experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” Travel is a part of most people’s annual or bi-annual plan and with the advent of the Internet and social media, more millennials are even changing lifestyles to be able to travel the world and experience it for themselves. Voted to be some of the most beautiful places in the world, here are our top five places that should definitely be on your bucket list!

Palawan Island, Philippines

Voted to be the world’s most beautiful island by multiple publications, Palawan is a slice of heaven on earth! The largest island in the Philippine archipelago, the island has been rated by National Geographic Traveler magazine as best Southeast Asia region in 2007, and the 13th best island in the world! Visit the Calauit Game Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary or explore the Japanese shipwrecks of Coron Island, regarded as one of the best dive sites in the world.

Seljalandsfoss, Iceland

Located in the southern coast of Iceland, this spectacular waterfall is fed by the melting water from the famously ice-capped Eyjafjallajokull volcano. With impressive natural features, the waterfall can be fully encircled and has a drop of nearly 60 feet! This is the same volcano that erupted in 2010, causing havoc — shutting down airports all over Europe. Though a mesmerising opportunity, visitors should be prepared to get dampened due to the perpetual mist of the falls, floodlights have been set up on both sides of the waterfall, which impressively illuminate the scene during the night when the midnight sun is not out.

Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

One of Ireland’s most famous tourist attractions, the soaring cliffs of County Clare reach a maximum height of 2014 metres and is home to nearly 30,000 birds from 20 different species. Giving you a sense of standing at the edge of the worlds, the view below is awe-inspiring. Located on the west coast of Ireland, its best to pre-plan — you can spend the day at the Cliffs of Moher, or treat yourself to an overnight stay in one of the many local towns and villages around the area. Be sure to enjoy local culture and traditional Irish music!

Great Barrier Reef and Whitehaven Beach, Australia

Diverse aquatic species include leatherback turtles and clown fish, the Great Barrier Reef needs no introduction. The largest coral reef system in the world, the Great Barrier Reef is composed of almost 3,000 individual reefs and over 600 types of hard and soft corals. Home to mollusks, starfish, a vibrant variety of colourful fish including sharks — making it one of the seven wonders of the natural world! Whitehaven Beach is especially reputed for its sun-kissed silica sand that stretches for nearly seven kilometres, making it ideal for anyone who wants to explore the Great Barrier Reef.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

At over 10,000 square kilometres, Salar De Uyuni or Salar de Tunupa is the world’s largest salt flat that is located in south-west Bolivia in Potosi. Unlike anywhere else on earth, this awe-inspiring landscape is comprised of glistening white salt and is completely flat creating the mesmerising reflections. Over 10 metres thick in the centre, during the dry season, the salt plains are a completely flat expanse of dry salt, but in the wet season, it is covered with a thin sheet of water that is still safe to drive on.

At certain times of the year, nearby lakes overflow and a thin layer of water transforms the flats into a stunning reflection of the sky, the harsh beauty and desolateness of Salar de Uyuni can make for an incredible experience