5 days to go for airport opening

With less than a week left for the largest infrastructure project in Oman to come to fruition, Muscat International Airport promises new facilities for passengers and tourists.

Apart from new facilities that have been promised within the passenger terminal, the enhanced facilities include top-quality public transport services.

On Wednesday, Mwasalat announced the launch of new routes from Muscat International Airport to Mabela and Ruwi from March 20.

The company has purchased a number of buses specially designed for airport passengers, with provisions for luggage storage and for those with special needs.

Services will continue on all weekdays and official holidays.

“Finally, we are seeing this moment coming true. The airport will add a lot to the economy and enable more airlines to fly to Oman. We have been marketing the airport for the last five years and looking forward to upgrade the passenger services,” said Shaikh Aimen al Hosni, CEO, Oman Airports.

He said the passengers will feel the difference between the facilities at the current airport and the new one. “The aim is to be ranked among the top 20 airports in the world by 2020.”

Muscat International Airport has been the ‘best performing’ in the region in terms of growth in the Middle East for the third consecutive year.

“We want to offer the best to passengers, including best technology, Wifi, airport hotel, food and beverages section and lounges. The commercial area has been increased from 3,000sqm at the current airport to 30,000 square meters,” said Hosni.

The Muscat Duty Free will launch its new brand on Thursday.

“On the first day, we want to ensure efficient and comfortable operations at the airport. We are not planning big inauguration that day, but there will be something for the passengers,” he added.

The company will offer promotional prices on new routes, including a 50 per cent discount from March 20 up to June. “Ticket prices will be very nominal. Details will be provided later,” said a Mwasalat source.

The Mabela route (IA) stops will be Al Khoud-Al Hail, Muscat City Center, Al Sahwa Tower, Old Airport and Muscat International Airport.

The Ruwi route (IB) stops will be Wadi Adai, Wattayah, Qurum, Sarooj, Al Khuwair, Ghubra – Azaiba and Muscat International Airport.

Mwasalat has already launched taxis with electronic fare meters and navigation devices.

Fares are follows:

The minimum fare will start at RO 3. Thereafter, it will be 400 baisa per km up to 30 km. After 30 km, it will be 200 baisa per km.

Passengers travelling out of Muscat from March 20 have been urged to report three hours before the scheduled departure of their flight from the new airport, according to a notice issued by Board of Airline Representatives to all travel agents.

Those who need to cancel their visas need to report four hours before the departure.

“Passenger services should improve with the new airport and hopefully there should be no long queues,” said those following Observer’s official social media platforms.

“The current airport has a more personal touch with relatives of elderly or women and children allowed to drop them till the check-in counter.

