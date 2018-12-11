4th Duqm Forum to focus on Smart Cities

The Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZAD) and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry — Wusta Branch have joined hands to organise the fourth edition of ‘Duqm — Society & Economy on April 8, 2019 at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat.

An agreement to this effect was inked with Four Dimension Media Advertising & Publishing Co as event organisers of the forum. Dr Ismail bin Ahmed al Balushi, Deputy Chairman of SEZAD, signed the agreement with Dr Salim bin Saleem al Junaibi, Vice-President of OCCI’s Industrial Affairs Department. Nassir bin Salim al Shuaili, Deputy CEO of Four Dimension Media Advertising & Publishing Co, was also a signatory.

Focusing on the theme, ‘The Smart Cities’ Economy’, the forum will be held in collaboration with a number of international institutions and companies as well as local experts specialising in the field of Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence.

Dr Ismail al Balushi said the event will seek to build on SEZAD’s efforts to embed smart services and systems in Duqm’s infrastructure.