DAREDEVILRY: A daredevil with a pilot chute in his backpack plunges towards the New River after diving off the New River Gorge bridge on Saturday in Fayetteville, West Virginia, US. 324 BASE jumpers — people who parachute from fixed structures like bridges, skyscrapers or cliffs — participated in Bridge Day, which began in 1980 and has grown into one of the largest legal BASE jumping events in the world. — AFP

