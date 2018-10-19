Oman Observer

ANY TAKERS?: A model poses with a Diamond Tiara, ‘Hubner’, circa 1912 with an estimated value of £268,000-£422,00 ($350,000-$550,000) during a photocall for the sale of ‘Royal Jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family’ at Sotheby’s auction house in London on Friday. One of the most important royal jewellery collections ever to come to auction comes for sale at Sotheby’s in Geneva on November 14, 2018. Entitled “Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family”, the auction will span centuries of European history, from the reign of Louis XVI to the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. — AFP

